Strongest men on show as Peak District hosts its own Highland Games

A prestigious Strongman competition, the Peak District Highland Games, is to take place at Matlock Farm Park over the Bank Holiday weekend.

England’s current strongest man, Phil Roberts, will be among those competing on Saturday, along with more of the biggest names in the sport, including Sheffield’s Simon Knowles, who stands 6’5” tall and tips the scales at 26.5 stones!

The competition, which starts at 11 am, features Highland Games favourites such as the caber toss, a 135-kg stone carry, a 20-kg stone throw, log press and an event that involves pulling an eight-ton tractor and trailer. The day will also include a host of family activities, plus food and drink.