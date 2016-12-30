Sheffield boxing: Vegan Lee’s meaty target for New Year

Lee Connelly feels he could supply one of the first domestic boxing shocks of the New Year.

The Westfield banger takes on unbeaten super lightweight Adam Hague on February 10, in his rival’s back yard in Manchester.

Hague, coached by Matthew Hatton and nicknamed the ‘Hitman’ has 10 straight wins on his record and is tipped to have a decent career. Connelly, who has a more humble record (6 20 2) has not been beaten in his last three fights and feels better equipped now than before.

He respects Hague’s credentials, but feels that an upset is on the cards. “He has won 10 and that sounds good, I think he is a decent prospect” said the 29-year-old.

“He beat a decent fighter in Lee Appleyard (Rotherham) on his debut...but most of his other fights have been journeymen.

“In his last fight he beat Ross Jameson but I did a better job on him when I beat him (three months earlier.)”

Connelly doesn’t believe the Hatton camp will underestimate him.

“I think they realise it’s a step up for their man and will be his hardest fight since Appleyard. It would be great if they were overlooking me, but I don’t think that will happen. But this is a big chance for me. If I win I can go on and mount a case for an area title shot.”

Connelly, who is trained by Robbie Sivyer and Nick Slice at Chesterfield’s Spire Boxing gym, says his two wins and a draw since September have come at a time when he is happy in the sport. “I was going a bit stale but now I’m enjoying things. Being a vegan helps me a lot - I don’t need to worry about dieting or making the weight. Overall, I am in a better place, they say a happy fighter is a better fighter and that’s the case with me.”