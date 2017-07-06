Open Day for Chesterfield’s historic bowling green

There is a treat in store for bowlers in the town when an historic bowling green in the centre of Chesterfield opens it gates for a special Open Day on Saturday, July 15.

There will be an opportunity to look around and play bowls, with full tuition being given if needed. There is free admission to the green, which will be open from 10am to 3pm, and light refreshments will be available.

Chesterfield Bowling Club, located on Beetwell Street, has probably the oldest surviving bowling green in the world dating back to the 13th century.

Its long history is integral to the history of Chesterfield as it has been the venue for the gentlemen of the town over hundreds of years to play a unique version of bowls, which is neither flat green or crown green.

Current president Bob Meakin said: “The aim of the open day is to give an insight into the hidden bowling green over the big wall on Beetwell Street, and give bowlers a chance to experience this unique green. We are also keen to attract new male members to join this historic bowling club.”

For further details contact secretary David Meakin on 07525 012 567 or email dave.meakin83@googlemail.com.