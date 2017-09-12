Wilson Racing delighted with their three Motostar riders

Proud manager Gary Wilson was delighted with all three of his riders after another rewarding weekend for the Dronfield-based Wilson Racing team in the HEL Performance Motostar British Championship.

In the latest round, held at Silverstone, Max Cook picked up another victory, and also a second, to stay top of the rankings, while Charlie Atkins posted a fifth and a seventh and Jake Clark enjoyed two top-ten finishes.

Wilson said: “The start to the weekend was tricky because of heavy rain, but the lads got stuck in, as always. Max got another win and maintained the gap over the second-placed rider with six races left.

“Charlie left Silverstone with two solid finishes and I’m pleased with Jake, who continues to listen and learn in his rookie year.”

The rain affected both free practice sessions on the Friday, but when it finally stopped, Cook registered the third quickest time, while Atkins was ninth and Clark 13th.

The important business began the following morning when qualifying took place on a dry track, and after again clocking the third best time, Cook played his part in an enthralling opening race.

He and two other riders swapped the lead throughout the eight laps and after a hard, but fair, battle at the end of which the trio were split by just half a second, he had to be content with the runners-up spot. Atkins was sixth and Clark tenth.

In the second race, over ten laps, the next day, Cook was again embroiled in a three-way fight at the front, made more complicated by the presence of riders competing, and scoring points, in their own, separate North European Moto3 Championship. But he showed true determination to go one better and take the victory.

Atkins recovered from a difficult start, in which he dropped three places, and ended up seventh, while Clark did well to avoid two riders who crashed in front of him.

The overall standings now show that Cook is the championship leader with 391 points, a total of 105 clear of his nearest rival with three rounds and six races remaining. Atkins lies a very creditable fifth on 175 points, while Clark continues in 12th with a tally of 52 points.