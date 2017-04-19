Wallace leads racing team in CRMC series

Bikes from Worksop’s Spencer Racing competed at the second round of the CRMC (Classic Racing Motorcycle Club) Championship race series at Pembrey, South Wales, over the Easter weekend.

They raced in many different classes with the junior production class bringing the team its greatest success.

Riders Ervin Wallace, James Ford, Steve Panter and Frank Walton raced in this class on Spencer Yamaha FZ600 bikes.

Erv’ ‘The Swerv’ Wallace impressed the most, posting the four fastest laps from four races.

He also gained second places in each.

The Nottingham rider was closely followed by High Peak’s Ford; Panter, who is also from Nottingham; and Sheffield racer Walton.

The next round in the series is at Mallory Park.

Further details can be found at www.crmc.co.uk and www.spencerracing.co.uk