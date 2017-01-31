Teenage motor racing ace Perez takes Supercup plunge

Teenage ace Seb Perez, from Chesterfield, has taken another step forward in his bid to become one of the best racing drivers in the country.

For the 17-year-old is to spend his 2017 season competing in the Ginetta GT4 Supercup Championship, which is a 23-round series run over eight weekends as a support to the British Touring Car Championship and shown live on ITV4.

The action starts at Brands Hatch over the weekend of April 1 and 2, followed by the local round at Donington Park two weeks later.

It’s the latest progression for former rally-driver Perez, who has spent the last two campaigns in the Ginetta Junior Championship, finishing 20th in his debut year and then tenth last term when he bagged his first victory and three thirds.

Over the past few months, he has been testing several possible cars for the new Supercup challenge, including a Renault Clio and Formula 4, but he has decided to go for the Ginetta G55 race car, having previously driven a Ginetta G40.

Perez will continue his relationship with JHR Developments, who took second in the junior team championship last season. He said: “I’m looking forward to getting back with JHR, who have had tremendous success. Let’s hope we can win the Supercup championship.” JHR team boss Steve Hunter said: “It’s been a pleasure to work with Seb.”

Perez, who is at Loughborough University, studying business, sports science and motorsport engineering, is the son of Chesterfield businessman Steve Perez, himself a former rally champion.