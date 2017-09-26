Perez celebrates 18th birthday in Brands Hatch finale

It’s a red-letter day in more ways than one this weekend for Chesterfield’s Ginetta race car driver Seb Perez.

For not only does he celebrate his 18th birthday, he also tackles the last three races of the season in the Michelin Ginetta GT4 Supercup at the famous Brands Hatch circuit.

Perez started the campaign at the same track back in April, finishing the opening rounds in sixth, eighth and fifth places. Since then, he has been in action at eight demanding circuits in a busy debut year at senior level.

He currently sits tenth in the Supercup standings with 248 points, but is hopeful of finishing with a flourish at a meeting that is scheduled to be shown live on ITV4 on Sunday.

Perez’s latest appearance came alongside Rob Boston Racing teammate George Gamble at Silverstone in Northamptonshire. It proved to be a difficult weekend as he struggled to get to grips with the Ginetta G55 in slippery conditions.

A wet qualifying session left him in tenth place on the grid, and he finished the race in a disappointing 12th after more rain, which forced the postponement of the second contest.

Two races the following day resulted in finishing positions of 16th and 12th, leaving the youngster to reflect on more valuable experience gained.