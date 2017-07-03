Mighty Max run off the track but still on course for title

Mighty Max Cook stayed top of the rankings in the Motostar British Standard Class Championship after the latest round of Moto3 action for the Dronfield-based Wilson Racing team at Snetterton.

Looking to continue his fantastic winning streak, Cook suffered bad fortune in the opening race at the Norfolk circuit when he was forced off the track in a collision. Somehow he stayed on his bike, but was run on to the grass, lost more than a minute on the leaders and ended up in tenth.

However, he regained his composure for the next race, finishing second, just 0.293 seconds behind the winner after a tremendous duel over the 12 laps when the lead changed hands several times. He remains 41 points clear of his nearest rival.

In sixth position is Wilson Racing teammate, 14-year-old Charlie Atkins, who followed up his impressive return of 24 points from the two races in the previous round. Atkins narrowly missed out on a podium place in the opening race before crossing the line in fifth spot in race two, despite a huge slide and running on to the grass.

The team were joined for the round by a wildcard entry, Jake Clark, from Bromsgrove, who had never ridden a Moto3 machine before but brought it home in 13th in the first race, after starting from the back of the grid, and continued his learning curve with an improved 11th in the second race.

Team leader Gary Wilson said: “Max was unlucky in race one, but managed to hold on and the six points he collected might be important at the end of the season. Charlie again scored good points and it was pleasing to see Jake grow as the weekend went on.”