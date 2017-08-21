Mighty Max cooks up another win for Wilson Racing

Max Cook bagged a victory and a second place as the Dronfield-based Wilson Racing Moto 3 team enjoyed another successful round in the Hel Insurance Motostar British Standard Class Championship.

Cook struggled during the practice session, but then clocked the fastest lap of qualifying to claim pole position for the opening race at the tight Cadwell Park circuit in Lincolnshire.

He soon lost the lead, but recovered well and regained it on the penultimate lap. The advantage changed hands three times on the final lap, but Cook secured his 12th victory of the season.

In the second race, he made a good start before being overtaken on lap five. Trying hard to chase down the leader, he finished just 0.053 seconds behind him and remains top of the overall standings, fully 105 points ahead of his nearest rival with seven races remaining.

Wilson Racing teammates Charlie Atkins and rookie Jake Clark also competed at Cadwell Park. Atkins defied an overnight illness to claim fourth and fifth spots and is now fifth in the standings with 40 points more than he had at this time last year, while Clark took 11th and 13th place finishes to sit 12th overall, having missed the first seven races.

Team owner Gary Wilson said: “The lads were great all weekend. Jake showed a great attitude.”