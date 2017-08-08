First ever one-two for racing team Championship lead extended by wins

Have your say

Dronfield’s Gary Wilson and his Moto3 team gained double success at Thruxton in the seventh round of the Hel Performance Motostar British standard class Championship.

In a 10-lap sprint race on the first of two days of racing, Max Cook took his tenth win of the season with teammate Charlie Atkins second — the team’s first one-two.

The following day the feature race, shortened from 14 laps to 11, was also won by championship leader Cook.

Cook has 301 points and Atkins (132 points) moved into fifth. Another member of the team, Jake Clark, who has only ridden three rounds of the seven, is 13th.

Wilson said: “After the bike was almost destroyed (in practice) we weren’t sure how the weekend would turn out.

“But again the boys have been amazing.”

The support series to the British Superbike Championship started with two free practice sessions.

The first was eventful for Cook, who had a high-side on his tenth lap withanother rider crashing into his bike.

Both riders escaped injury, but Cook’s bike suffered major damage. His team worked flat out, replacing the chassis, fuel tank and fuel pump, to get him back on the track.

All three Wilson Racing team riders made good starts to the first race and by lap three Cook was leading.

Atkins was sandwiched between Fox-Moreton and Scott as the three battled for second.

While Cook won, with three laps remaining Atkins made his move and took second place to make it a 1-2. Clark was eighth.

In the second race, Cook made a superb start and led the standard class, despite starting six places behind the fastest rider in the class.

He dropped back tactically on the penultimate lap.

With slipstream a big feature of the fast Thruxton circuit, Cook used it to full effect on the final lap to re-take the lead and take his second win.

Atkins high-sided out of the final chicane at the end of the first lap. He stayed on and recovered to fifth.

Clark was 10th.