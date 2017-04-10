Ace driver Perez bidding to back up fine start to season

Chesterfield’s own race ace Seb Perez soars into his local circuit, Donington Park, this Easter weekend for the next three rounds of the Michelin Ginetta GT4 Super Cup Championship.

The 17-year-old driver and student at the prestigious Motor Sports Association College in Loughborough will be hoping to back up a sensational outing at Brands Hatch in the opening round of the championship earlier this month. For he marked his debut at senior level and in his new Ginetta G55 car with excellent finishing positions of fifth, sixth and eighth in the three races on the high-speed Indy Circuit track.

The races, featuring a highly competitive fields of 21 cars, were televised live on ITV4, whose viewers saw what an exciting talent Perez is.

Afterwards, he said: “It was all new to me, but the car performed well. It’s a massive learning curve, but I have a lot to take from the weekend and I’m sure there will be improvements at Donington, which is a good, fast and flowing circuit that I like.”

Perez currently sits fifth overall in the standings, while his team, JHR Developments, are top.