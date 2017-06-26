Ladies teams compete at regionals

The best female golfers from around the region will test themselves against one another this week at Matlock Golf Club.

Six counties do battle in the Midlands North Ladies County Week tournament for England Golf in a match play format.

The Derbyshire team, pictured above, will play one of the five other counties Nottinghamshire, Shropshire, Leicestershire and Rutland, Lincolnshire and reigning champs Staffordshire on each day. The county with the most points at the end of the week will qualify for the National County Finals at Felixstowe Ferry Golf Club in September.