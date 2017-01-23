Rampant Damian Jarzembowski hits seven as Chesterfield thump Coventry

Club captain Christian Battye sung the praises of hot-shot Damian Jarzembowski after he hit seven goals for Chesterfield Hockey Club.

The Polish international hit his 43rd goal of a stunning season as Chesterfield crushed Midlands 2 strugglers Coventry 11-0 on Saturday

Battye said: “It’s great to have Damian back. With him in the side we’re always going to score goals so that takes the pressure off and allows us to relax and be patient in games. He was unplayable today – a real handful.

“I was annoyed with losing the game last week so it was important we responded.

“We had a difficult game at their place so I was expecting a tough match. Even though the score line suggests we ran away with it they still made us work hard. It keeps us well in the hunt for promotion but we can’t get ahead of ourselves, we’ve got some tricky fixtures coming up.”

The win sees Chesterfield move back into second in the table and only four points off top spot.

Jarzembowski opened the scoring with a low penalty corner strike before adding a second from open play despite the close attentions of the Coventry defence. A third followed soon after through Joe Morton, who celebrated his fifteenth birthday with a cool finish underneath the goalkeeper from close range.

On the rare occasions the visitors did threaten they found Matt Lloyd in the Chesterfield goal on top form.

The award of a penalty stroke looked to have provided the Warwickshire side with a lifeline, but Coventry skipper Dominic Bell saw his effort well saved by Lloyd.

After the penalty miss the home side quickly reasserted themselves with a fourth goal – Jarzembowski sealed a first half hat trick with a fine backhand shot past goalkeeper Aiden Johnson.

The hosts measured play in the first half gave way to free flowing, attacking hockey in the second.

Coventry struggled to get former Pakistan Olympian Waqas Akbar into the game as he found the centre back paring of Ben Curley and Josh Brocklehurst too hot to handle.

Goals five, six and seven arrived in quick succession from the ever dangerous Jarzembowski as the game ran away from an increasingly frayed visiting side.

Support striker Dan Molloy got in on the act with goal number eight, then Joe Green converted number nine after a weaving run from Christian Battye split the defence.

Chesterfield reached double figures from the spot – Jarzembowski converted a penalty stroke for his seventh of the game and his 43 of the season.

With the game seemingly done, there was still time for utility man Nick Drew to get in on the act after scrambling the ball home at the far post.