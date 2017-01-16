Injury-hit Chesterfield beaten in top-of-the-table crunch match

A second-half fightback was not enough to prevent a costly 3-2 defeat for promotion-chasing Chesterfield in an enthralling top-of-the-table crunch match against Hampton-in-Arden.

Chesterfield travelled to the West Midlands only two points behind unbeaten leaders Hampton in the Second Division of the Midland Men’s League. But a below-par performance in the opening period led to just their second defeat of the campaign. To add insult to injury, both Adam Bointon (fractured wrist) and debutant Joe Booth (back spasm) picked up injuries.

Skipper Christian Battye said: “To be honest, we weren’t at it in the first half. They battered us and I was glad when half-time came.

“We were much better in the second half and were very unlucky not to get something from the game. Apart from losing, the downside was the injuries. Joe, who has looked sharp since we signed him, will be back soon, but Adam might be be out for the rest of the season, which would be a huge loss.”

Chesterfield actually made the perfect start, taking the lead when Johnny Hancock shot low past the ‘keeper after Battye had beaten his man and pulled the ball back. But their rhythm was disrupted by Booth’s knock and Hampton took full advantage to storm into a 3-1 advantage.

The visitors halved the eficit soon after the break with a clever finish by Ben Lamb from a penalty corner. But after some fine saves by Matt Lloyd, Bointon’s exit left them with only ten men, although Dan Molloy almost snatched a late leveller.