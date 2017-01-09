Chesterfield HC secure crappy friendly win

Chesterfield recorded a scrappy 3-2 victory over fellow Derbyshire club Derwent HC in a mid season friendly on Saturday.

Goals from skipper Christian Battye, Joe Green and Michael Fearn were enough to hand the home side the win in what was at times a lacklustre display.

Speaking after the game, Battye said: “There were some positive things in that game but also some ring rustiness too.

“When we kept it simple we looked good, when we tried to be too expansive it wasn’t so clever.

“We have a game midweek (against Nottingham Players HC) so that will give one or two more the chance to try and impress.

“In the end you’d say it was a decent workout for both sides.”

Although they were without several key players Chesterfield looked off the pace for periods of the game as they laboured to a victory.

The hosts opened the scoring after Adam Bointon and Battye exchanged passes before the captain slotted the ball home low to the ‘keepers left.

Dan Molloy then laid on a pass for Joe Green to make it 2-0 before Derwent pulled a goal back after lax marking left Matt Lloyd helpless to stop a powerful shot.

A half-time score of 2-1 perhaps flattered a stuttering Chesterfield side. An end to end second half provided more entertainment than the first, with both sides missing good opportunities to score.

A third goal for Chesterfield arrived after Mike Fearn reacted quickly to turn the ball home from a penalty corner, finishing high into the net.

The game looked to be petering out until Derwent found a second - which up tense final few minutes - but the home side did just enough to hold on for the win.