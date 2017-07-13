VIDEO: Chesterfield-born Lioness gets her own football chant!

Lioness Mille Bright was given her own football chant in this heart-warming surprise ahead of UEFA Women’s European Championship.

The Chesterfield-born defender, pictured here in her Doncaster Belles days, and fellow England team-mates Toni Duggan and Izzy Christiansen were presented with a surprise video montage from fans.

“Tackle to the left, tackle to the right, you better watch out, ‘cos here comes Millie Bright” was belted out by a group of supporters in the minute-long clip arranged by Vauxhall Motors.

Sponsorship marketing manager at Vauxhall Motors, Cheryl Stibbs, said: “We are so proud of our Lionesses’ and want to get the whole country right behind them as they head off for the big tournament.

“We want to wish the team the very best of luck and hope people join us and make some noise for the players this summer.”