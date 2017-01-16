TRANSFER RUMOURS: Chinese Super League foreigners cap, Rowett for Forest?, Payet set to go

The tide of players heading for the superbucks of the Chinese Super League could be stemmed after new rules were put in place limiting the number of foreign players in each squad.

The move is designed to help aid the development of local talent, and could reduce the number of top players currently being attracted by fat salaries - BBC Sport

Nevertheless, it hasn’t stopped Diego Costa being linked with a move away from Chelsea and quite possibly to the Far East, although whether he’ll stay or go remains up in the air after Roman Abramovich insisted the striker make up with boss Antonio Conte and get on with helping Chelsea win the Premier League - http://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/football/article-4122742/Diego-Costa-told-kiss-make-Roman-Abramovich-wants-end-spat-Antonio-Conte.html|Daily Mail|Link}

Dimitri Payet’s desire to leave West Ham hasn’t gone down well with the club or its fans, the Hammers expected to listen for offers for the Frenchman before the transfer window closes - Evening Standard

Whilst Chelsea might be keen on Diego Costa staying, they’re letting another of their strikers go, with Patrick Bamford reportedly having a medical at Middlesbrough ahead of a £10 million deal - Daily Telegraph

Hull striker Robert Snodgrass has been linked with a few clubs this month but says he’s keen to remain with the Tigers - Daily Star

Derby County defender Farrand Rawson, meanwhile, could be on his way out of Pride Park with Coventry boss Russell Slade keen to bring him in on loan - Coventry Telegraph

In Spain, Real Madrid are willing to shell out nearly £9 million for Swedish starlet Alexander Isak - The Mirror

On the management front, Philippe Montanier’s departure from Nottingham Forest has got tongues wagging as to who will replace him, with former Birmingham boss Gary Rowett the favourite of the American consortium set to take over at the City Ground - Daily Mail