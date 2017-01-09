SUNDAY LEAGUE: Senior and Junior cup ties take centre stage

Nationally the FA Cup took centre stage at the weekend whilst locally the Derbyshire Senior and Junior Sunday cup quarters were the highlight of the first week in January.

Three NAPIT sides progressed to the semi-finals, guaranteeing a the Chesterfield and District Sunday Football League a presence in the final.

League leaders FC Britannia took on fellow ONE side Tibshelf Town and despite being pre-match favourites the game was all tied up at 1-1 after 90 minutes.

Sam Puttuck scored for Town, Callum Lytham for Britannia however Britannia had the better of extra-time and goals from Nico De Girolamo and Nathan Whitehead sent them through.

Creswell Black Diamond were paired with Stumble Inn FC and two goals from Ben Smith and one each from Luke Russon, Ricky Machin and Ross Whitehead saw Stumble Inn fall whist Black Diamond stood firm to reach the semis.

FC Utd of Bolsover were the third side to go through, Josh Parfitt, Gary Hulland and Jack Weaver’s goals proving enough to beat Clowne Wanderers 3-1.

In the Junior Cup Red Lion Whitt Moor progressed at the expense of Lovell FC whom they beat 3-0, Sharpe, Cave and Hughes the goal scorers.

Meanwhile, the league returned to action on Sunday after the Christmas/New Year break and Hepthorne Lane’s Dave Chambers got his new year and his club’s off to a flyer in ONE. He hit a hat-trick in a 6-2 win over West End Killamarsh, a win that moves up to second. Also on target were Olly Greaves, Karl Hallam and Luke Bodin. Doe Lea’s first game of 2017 went well as they eased past FC Brimington 3-0, Mitchell, Cooper and Seward the match winners.

Britannia Rose opened up a 12-point advantage at the top of TWO following a hard fought win at Brampton Rovers JMA. There was little to choose between the two sides but Curtis Birchall’s double eventually secured a 2-1 win for the Rose. Other TWO results: Hollingwood Athletic 5-1 Creswell Black Diamond Reserves, Clowne Wanderers Reserves 5-2 Pilsley Community, Dronfield Victoria 2-2 FC Shoulder of Mutton.