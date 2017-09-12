Sunday League: Birdholme Club maintain 100pc start to season

Birdholme Club secured a comfortable 4-0 victory over FC Shoulder of Mutton in Division 3 of the Napit Chesterfield and District Sunday League to keep intact their 100 per cent start to the new season.

Two goals in each half saw off the challenge of their visitors to Langer Lane, but it was a superb chip from Danny Robinson on the stroke of half-time that stopped FC Shoulder of Mutton in their tracks, as they were getting a foothold back in the game.

A fast and furious pace at the start of the game had increasingly seen Birdholme gain the possession advantage and on 21 minutes the first goal came their way when Liam Hendley hit a sweet strike from the edge of the box into the bottom corner of the Shoulder of Mutton goal.

Shortly after Robinson [D] forced visiting keeper Andrew Revill into a sharp save. Slowly the visitors were getting back into the game and pushing Birdholme back into defence but the sucker punch came on the stroke of half-time when Robonson [D] raced through and from the left edge of the penalty box lobbed the out coming Revill to make it 2-0 at the break.

With the wind taken out of FC Shoulder of Mutton’s challenge, it was 3-0 on 50 minutes Robinson [D] put in a pin point cross from the right for Hendley to direct a well-judged header past Revill. It could have been worse just a minute later but Revill pulled off a superb save from Robinson [D] whose 20-yard drive was well-pushed away by the Shoulder keeper.

On the hour-mark it was all over, though, when Scott Marshall unmarked on the back-post headed home to make it 4-0. In the closing stages Revill continued to deny Birdholme with some excellent saves including a full length effort to deny Hendley his hat trick, following a 25-yard strike and then he saved again from a Marshall header on 70 minutes.

The closing stages saw FC Shoulder of Mutton reduced to ten men when Jamie Robinson was shown a red card.