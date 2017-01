Staveley extended their unbeaten run in the NCEL Premier to seven games with a 3-3 draw at Liversedge. Adam Lee opened the scoring for the Trojans in the 37th-minute to give the visitors a slender advantage at the break. It was to get better as Lee got his second on 52 before Tyla Bell made it 3-0 on 58 minutes. But Liversedge showed great determination to fight back.

Stephen Wales scored twice and Joe Walton got the third for the equaliser as they sit seventh, Staveley eighth.