Spirites’ players training on Saturday as Chesterfield have blank weekend because of FA Cup

Chesterfield’s players will be training on Saturday after their League One fixture was called off because of the FA Cup.

Scheduled opponents Millwall are still in the cup competition, facing Premier League Watford, and the league match will now be played on 21st February.

New Spireites boss Gary Caldwell said on Friday: “On Saturday morning there will be in-house matches.

“We will work on different things and different formations. Physically we will get a lot out of it in preparation for next week (a home League One match against Oldham Athletic) so it is good to have that opportunity.”

Caldwell said he had enjoyed anaIysing his first match in charge, a goalless draw against ADC Wimbledon.

“So much went right, but there was still a lot of things we can improve on,” he said. “I have to categorise that and see what I feel is more important to get results in the short-term.

“Every day you have to be willing to adapt and work with the players rather than just tell them what to do every day.

“I have loads of things in my head that I want to do and I want to get across to the players, but I can’t do it in one day or one week.

“It is going to take a long time so I have to be intuitive and know what the players want or need.”

Caldwell said during the week some players had featured in a reserve match and others had “worked very hardrd in training.”

“They have probably not done as hard a week since way back to pre-season,” he said.

“Physically we have all the data. It has been a really demanding week for everyone and that is what I wanted to get out of it – some players have had game minutes and other players have done the work on the training pitch.”