Spireites v Boro 20th anniversary: Team spirit got us to the FA Cup semi

Chesterfield v Middlesborough 1997 FA cup semi final.

Hometown hero Jamie Hewitt felt team spirit helped drive Chesterfield to the FA Cup semi-final in 1997.

In our interview he talks to Matt Brooks on that game and his pride at playing for Spireites.