Semi-final date for FC Utd of Bolsover

FC Utd of Bolsover booked a semi-final place in the DCFA Sunday Senior Cup with a comfortable 3-1 victory over fellow Chesterfield and District Sunday League side Clowne Wanderers.

Bolsover were three goals to the good by half-time and despite a sterling fight-back from Clowne which saw them earn a consolation goal it wasn’t enough to deny the home side.

The Sunday morning tie started desperately for Clowne when a defensive lapse saw them go behind after just two minutes with Jack Weaver nipping in to capitalise on the error.

Shortly afterwards Bolsover frontman Josh Parfitt flashed a header just wide and at the other end fellow striker Josh Clayton planted a header into the arms of Bolsover custodian Ryan Hopkins.

Bolsover missed a chance to extend their lead on 25 minutes when Jonny Woolhouse fouled Gary Hulland but thankfully for him Gareth Briggs pulled off the save from Josh Scully. Just two minutes later Hulland powered through and slotted past the out coming Clowne keeper to make it 2-0. With five minutes of the first half remaining Parfitt was on hand when a cross eluded the defenders head and the tall striker fired home at the back post to give FC UTD a 3-0 lead at the break.

The second half started as the first half ended with Bolsover on the attack and Scully curled an effort goal bound only for Briggs to pull off a lovely full length save for a corner.

With all credit to Clowne they got their game back on track and for most of the second half were the team looking to score, indeed a successions of corners should have given them a foothold back in the game but poor delivery left the front men frustrated.

When the goal did come there was just ten minutes remaining Clayton was upended in the box leading to another easy penalty decision for referee Smith and Dave Hall converted the spot kick with comfort. FC UTD of Bolsover progressed and would be in the hat for the next round.