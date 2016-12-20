Premier League review: Wenger should leave Arsenal and are Chelsea untouchable?

It’s been another action-packed week in the Premier League as Chelsea continue to set the early pace.

Champions Leicester showed last season’s fighting spirit, while Liverpool stole the Merseyside derby honours as they look to catch the Blues.

Ieuan Ivett takes a look at what we learnt from the latest action.

Wenger should leave

Isn’t it just time this loveless marriage got a divorce? If Wenger was at any other top six Premier League side, he’d of got the boot years ago. He’s had long enough now to win a Premier League title however yet again, it seems Arsenal are falling short. After taking the lead at the Etihad Stadium this weekend, the Gunners determination to hold that lead was laughable. Players such as Mesut Ozil and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain seemed to not break out a walk; or at times not actually even move. Fans became livid with their teams performance, and now lots of pressure has rightfully been thrown on Arsene Wenger’s shoulders. Arsenal are trapped in the same cycle under Wenger, a cycle more and more fans want him out of each week.

Chelsea remain untouchable

Another gameweek, another win for Chelsea. This emphatic run of form is all the more impressive due to their defensive record. A clean sheet on Saturday away at Crystal Palace meant they have conceded 2 goals since October 1st. Players such as Diego Costa and Eden Hazard are taking centre stage in this Chelsea dominance however every player in a blue shirt seems to move in motion together. Chelsea are a pleasure to watch; thanks to Antonio Conte, the Italian mastermind who is quickly becoming a cult hero. It will be exciting to see who he signs in January for the second half of his title race with Chelsea.

Foxes never quit

To win the title for a second year in a row always seemed too hard a task for Ranieri and Leicester City, juggling both European football with the demanding Premier league. However, Leicester have been just a fraction of the team they were not too long ago sitting 15th in the standings. This weekend, a glimpse of the Leicester of last season was showcased as they fought back from 2-0 down away at Stoke to draw 2-2. What made the comeback all the more impressive was that Jamie Vardy was shown a straight red inside the opening half an hour for a reckless challenge. Maybe this will be the start of a successful second half of the Premier League season for Ranieri’s men.

Liverpool’s Mane man

The Senegalese winger saved the day last night for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool with a 94th minute winner. A heated merseyside derby saw momentum swing between both the blues and reds however it was the class of Liverpool over Everton that gave them the cutting edge. This isn’t the first time Sadio Mane has influenced a Liverpool result this season, having scored eight goals and four assists in the league so far. The wingers blistering pace makes him possibly the fastest attacker in the whole league, an asset which helped him poke home the winner in stoppage time, beating the Everton defenders to the rebound. Mane will remain key in Liverpool’s chase for the title this season.

Clinical Negredo

Alvaro Negredo has had a rollercoaster season so far up in Tyneside; scoring his goal in patches. The Spanish target-man was on hand for a brace against a very disorganised Swansea City defence. Negredo was been a key figure for Middlesborough so far; who’s goal will be Premier League survival this season. He has now scored 5 goals this season but has also been a influencing figure in plenty of build up play for other Middlesborugh goals. His large presence up front should continue to be a problem for Premier League defences.