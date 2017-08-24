OPINION: WIll Gary Rowett be able to bring in the right players before transfer window closes?

Derby travel to Sheffield United on Saturday having recorded two wins this week. A 2-1 win at Bolton and a 1-0 win at Grimsby albeit with a second string side.

Tom Lawrence has shown some flashes of why we have paid in excess of £5m for him, but the questions remains as to whether Gary Rowett can bring in a couple more players before the transfer window closes.

This week has seen two targets move elsewhere. Sam Gallagher has opted to go to Birmingham on loan and Jon Toral has joined Hull City in a deal believed to be worth around £3m.

A lot of Derby fans are getting frustrated at the lack of more signings, but we must applaud Gary Rowett for not spending over the odds in his pursuit of targets. In the past few seasons we have been wasteful and it hasn’t worked! In order to leave himself some breathing space in the future, he must conduct his business in a manner that sees him secure good players at realistic prices.

I, myself don’t think that our squad is currently good enough to finish in the top six, but I would hate to see us squander cash again.

We could do with another attacking option and a strong midfield player, but if silly money is required to sign such players, it’s a dangerous game to gamble with the clubs finances.

Take Aston Villa for instance. Their riches of parachute payments has seen them throw bucket loads of money at players in order to make a quick return to the premier league and thus far it has been a spectacular failure.

I’m very hopeful that all of Gary Rowett’s signings so far will prove to be good investments. Rowett seems to have a plan and knows exactly what he wants and needs for us to move forward.

Sometimes just one inspired choice of signing can make a big impact on a squad.

One big plus for me so far has been the form of Andreas Weimann. Looking a different player to last time he got a run in the side!

Finally, it was good to see a couple more academy graduates on the field at Grimsby. Timi Max Eksnik has already appeared in the league cup before, but this time he was joined by another youngster in Kellen Gordon. Hopefully a sign that a few more home grown players will make the step up into the senior team.