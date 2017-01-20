OPINION: Premier League title race wide open

With Antonio Conte’s inspired 3-4-3 formation turning Chelsea’s last season form around, there is a strong feeling amongst the Chelsea faithful that their team is in strong contention for the title.

Placed third in the table are Liverpool, who are unbeaten in their previous 7 games, are looking as though they will push Chelsea the distance, with 1st place Chelsea have won 14 of their previous 15 league games, they are still clearly not home and dry.

A shock to any football lover is the continued improvement of Chelsea’s David Luiz who unexpectedly returned to Stamford Bridge in the summer. With mixed feelings on whether he was needed or wanted, he has proven that he is the right fit for the fiery Italian’s system and is one of the players who are benefitting the most from it.

Chelsea’s new formation with three at the back is proving to be successful with the team going 11 out of their previous 15 league games without conceding a goal. Also without captain John Terry, who has been out through suspension and injury before that, the team are continuing to show that they can hold down the fort with his potential impending retirement.

From Liverpool’s perspective being seven points behind the current league leaders, they will hope for a Chelsea slip-up and want to reverse the outcome of the 2013-14 season and go onto win their club the title. Especially after Steven Gerrard announcing his retirement from the game earlier in the season; what a gift to give him whilst he watches on at Anfield.

Tottenham’s recent strong form has propelled Chelsea’s London rivals in to second place, above Liverpool on goal difference, and although both sides are seven points adrift they cannot be ruled out with 51 points left up for grabs.

Liverpool are now also without two star players in Philippe Coutinho and Sadio Mane until later this year, and it will be interesting to see how their future performances fare without the pair of influential attackers.

Looking at Arsenal in fourth place in the table, there are eight points separating the top four. All with strong form in their recent games, it’s looking like it could still be anyone’s game with 17 games of the season left to go.