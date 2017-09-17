OPINION: Let’s hope new manager after dismissal of Caldwell will be dawn of a new era

It’s over for Gary Caldwell then. He went out with a fair amount of dignity as he came out to face the press after the defeat at Accrington Stanley, citing the mistakes of the referee and the fourth official as reasons or the defeat.

All true. We should have had a spot-kick for handball and Stanley’s Conneeley, who had already been booked, should have had his marching orders for the foul that led to the penalty that we did get.

Frankly though, that’s just papering over the cracks. We had no shots on target in the first half in a do-or-die game.

Our team effectively passed sideways and back, keeping the ball in the middle of the pitch.

But it was too easy for Accrington to put eight men back and watch us revert to a long hopeful ball.

The second half was better as we pushed up and our wide players, particularly Andy Kellett, got some decent crosses in

None of the press pack after the game asked Caldwell: “So, Gary are you going to get the boot?”

Sometimes it’s what isn’t said in an interview that speaks louder than what is said.

Gary went up to speak to Peak FM in the press box and then went into the exec lounge at the back of the stand.

It’s at this point that we could see various club officials scurrying from one room to the next in great haste, presumably wondering where the soon-to-be ex-football manager actually was.

Then the tunnel doors were closed in our faces, meaning that the inevitable was bound to happen

Even the manner of Caldwell’s demise summed up the club. Another sending off after a stupid tackle by Bradley Barry and players at the end arguing with fans behind the goal.

Our best defender, Scott Wiseman, and scorer, Kristian Dennis, exchanged “remarks” with supporters, which ended up on You Tube.

And the ball being booted into the car park in sheer frustration.

According to “various sources” or press box gossip, after the embarrassing defeat at Crewe, Caldwell was sacked, only for the players to beg the club to let him have one last chance.

Ian Evatt apparently said what he thought needed to be said, and paid by being “rested” or dropped and humiliated, call it what you will.

Our skipper turned up at the match though, wearing a jacket and tie and sat in the main stand alongside other notables, including Jack Lester and Rob Page.

Naturally the rumour mill regarding the next boss rumbles along and such thoughts will be in fans’ minds when handing over their hard earned cash to the nearest bookmaker.

But whichever name the random manager selection computer spits out to be our next great leader, let’s hope it’s the dawning of a new era rather than a new error.