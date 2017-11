Spireites exited the FA Cup on Saturday following a 2-0 defeat at Bradford City.

Goals from Alex Gilliead and Alex Jones did the damage in the first half.

Chesterfield's Andy Kellett beats Bradford's Timothee Dieng

It is the first time Chesterfied have been knocked out in the first round since the 2011/12 season.

