Lynam on song as Millers extend run

Clay Cross Town extended their run of victories in the Central Midlands Football League North Division with a 6-0 win over Appleby Frodingham FC.

The Millers had averaged fractionally more than six goals in each of their previous five league wins and maintained that against the visitors from Scunthorpe.

It is worth adding that the current streak included two 8-0 victories over Welbeck Lions and Askern FC while Phoenix, Harworth and Thorne Colliery have all been high-scoring games.

The win over Appleby was to be no different and the size of the achievement shouldn’t be underestimated, with Clay Cross’ opponents sharing the spoils with leaders FC Bolsover in recent weeks.

The game was preceded by a presentation to player-manager, Ant Lynam, who clocked up a century of appearances for the club that afternoon.

It was the Millers who started off the brighter and amid a spell of extreme pressure Lynam opened the scoring on 11 minutes with a shot from the outside of his left boot.

It was Lynam again on the half-hour who made it 2-0 when good work from Callum Lytham on the right gave him a gift of a chance to tap in from close range.

Lynam secured his hat-trick on 56 minutes with a long range effort and this left him just one goal short of his century of goals in the same number of appearances.

Only seven minutes later he twisted and turned in the visitors box and fired home to secure his fourth and in the process had a script that was straight from a Roy of the Rovers annual.

It had not always been one-way traffic in that second half but it was Clay Cross who took their chances and further goals from Joel Holland and Reece Treasure made it a resounding 6-0 win on the day.

The Millers are without a fixture this Saturday (January 28) but return on January 31 with a Floodlight Cup Quarter-Final tie against Newark Town at Mill Lane. Kick-off 7.45pm.