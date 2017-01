Alfreton Town were held to a 0-0 home draw by fellow strugglers Worcester City today.

The Reds had the edge in a battling contest, but were unable to find a winner with Craig Westcarr seeing his 56th minute penalty saved and the home side having two other efforts cleared off the line

The visitors had Weir sent off for a late challenge on Gascoigne in the final minute, but it came too late to give the Reds chance to take advantage before a crowd of 451.