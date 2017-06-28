Ted Cribley signs new Matlock Town contract

Winger Ted Cribley has given Matlock Town a big signing a one year extension to his contract.

Cribley’s silky skills thrilled management and supporters alike last season and the contract extension is one of numerous encouraging signs ahead of Matlock’s 2017/18 Evo-Stik Premier Division campaign which kicks off on Saturday August 12.

“We’re delighted Ted has signed the one year contract extension” said joint boss Glenn Kirkwood. “He was outstanding last year, a real, dangerous creative player for us. Me and Hoppo love him, the rest of the lads love him and I’m sure the fans will be really pleased with this news. What he can do with a football can only benefit us.”

Kirkwood was equally pleased with how the first two pre-season training sessions had gone, with Matlock’s opening friendly against Chesterfield on Thursday 6 July (7.30 pm).

“The Chesterfield game’s a nice one for us and it gives the fans the chance to see their team in action again,” Kirkwood said. “But all our attention is focussed on that opening league game on August 12 and making sure we’re fit and ready for then. Our aim when we start the season is to be better than we were at the end of last season.

“Pre season is all about fitness, people getting game time and to get used to playing again. We’ve had two really good training sessions, the lads have done really well, they’ve come back in excellent shape, better than we expected. They’ve come through these sessions with flying colours and we couldn’t have asked any more of them and hopefully it’ll lead to a really good season.”

Matlock expect to announce more player news in the next one or two weeks as the pre season campaign develops.

Fans will also see the new floodlights and goalposts for the first time at the Chesterfield match. Although the new lights have been budgeted for, Chairman Tom Wright has appealed to fans and local businesses for donations to help cover the cost.

“We need to raise around £50,000 to fund the floodlights,” Wright explained.

“We hope to get a grant of 50% of the cost and donations up to date amount to £10,000 which leaves us with a shortfall of £20,000.

“We can cover this amount but it could impact on the playing budget so any contribution would be gratefully received no matter how small.”

Anyone wishing to make a donation can contact Tom on 07850 065968 or by e mail tom.116@hotmail.co.uk. Alternatively potential donors can contact any committee member or contact the club via its various social media channels.

Meanwhile Kirkwood also praised the work behind the scenes in preparation for the new campaign.

He said: “We believe we’re at a club that want to go places, the work that goes on behind the scenes on the pitch, on the ground and in general is tremendous and it’s something we can use in selling the club to potential new players.

“Everything looks to be geared up for a good season and we’ll be doing all we can to ensure that’s the case.”