Shaun Harrad deflated as Matlock Town drop more points

Matlock Town’s Shaun Harrad is looking for three points on Tuesday after a disappointing encounter which saw his side take just the one point versus Marine.

Harrad was disheartened not to have claimed victory in the tightly contested affair after a late equaliser from Marine cancelled out the forward’s brace.

“I’m massively disappointed with just the one point, I thought we could have done more in the first half,” he said.

“In the second half we showed what we are about with the goals and got ourselves back into the game and into a winning position but still dropped two points in the end and that’s really deflating.”

Town went behind early on in the game, but Harrad’s double managed to pull the Gladiators in front before a late Marine goal squared up the fixture continuing a stuttering run of form which has seem Matlock win only one in seven league games.

And Harrad added: “It feels like we’ve lost the game because just at the end the ball’s dipped in and we could’ve probably done a bit more overall to stop that from happening.

“Marine didn’t really offer too much in terms of a game plan they hit us on two occasions and got the goals from it which was sloppy on our behalf.”

The Gladiators’ number nine has scored eight goals in ten league fixtures and looks to continue his fine goal scoring form throughout the season.

“From a personal point of view obviously I’m delighted I got the goals and it just bodes well for the next few games by adding to that tally. That’s my job as a striker you are always happy to come off with the goals but it was just missing the extra two points today,

“We’re going to score goals and if we stay tight in defence towards the end of the game we’re going to get points, we’ve got the quality throughout the team it’s just managing games in the right way and hopefully results will come.

“I just can’t wait to get going again on Tuesday so we can put that right. We go again and look for a win, it’s a long season and we’ll come back from this.”