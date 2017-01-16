Ruthless Clay Cross tame Lions to step up title challenge

Ruthless Clay Cross Town showed no mercy on bottom-of-the-table Welbeck Lions, striding to a convincing 8-0 win to step up their title challenge.

The goals were flowing from the second minute when Callum Lytham fired home from an acute angle, and they could even afford to miss a penalty as Ant Lynam shot wide.

Lynam more than made amends, however, completing a hat-trick in a rout that kept The Millers in second spot in the Central Midlands League, North Division table, nine points behind leaders FC Bolsover with two games in hand.

Among an abundance of chances, Clay Cross finally made it 2-0 in the 23rd minute with a clever effort carved out by Ryan Bates, and then came two goals in quick succession from Lynam and Lytham to give the visitors a comfortable half-time lead.

After a brief lull, normal service was resumed on the hour when leading scorer Lee Clay took over penalty duties and scored, Lynam made it six and then Clay forced an effort past the sprawling Lions ‘keeper, Nathan Wigfull.

The win was rounded off by Lynam, who tapped into an unguarded net after Clay had evaded the entire home defence and unselfishly passed to his teammate.

This Saturday (kick-off 3 pm), the Millers are at home to Scunthorpe-based Appleby Frodingham, who sit seventh in the table.