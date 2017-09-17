Rawson is on target as Staveley tame the Tigers

A last-minute Kyle Jordan volley earned Worksop Town a point in a 1-1 draw at Staveley Miners’ Welfare.

But the main talking point in the Northern Counties East League Premier Divisionmatch was a goal that never was for Tigers’ debutant Jamie Jepson.

Staveley Miners Welfare FC v Worksop Town FC

The Worksop midfielder’s chip clipped the bar and seemed to land beyond the line, but the ‘goal’ was not given.

Ashley Rawson gave 12th-placed Staveley a 56th-minute lead when the visitors failed to clear from a corner.

But after an even contest substitute Jordan snatched a point with a calm, side-footed finish.

Worksop manager Ryan Hindley said of the ‘no-goal’ decision: “Well, they get them wrong at World Cups so the likelihood is they aren’t going to get them right at this level.

Staveley Miners Welfare FC v Worksop Town FC

“It’s football. It happens sometimes.”

Hindley added: “We deserved something from the game.

“The disallowed goal knocked the stuffing out of us for a little while, but we will get better.

“It’s hard when you’ve got 11 players out injured as we have right now, but I hope we can kick on from here.

Staveley Miners Welfare FC v Worksop Town FC

“I’m looking for some momentum now.”

Praising substitute Jordan for his point-saving goal, the manager said: “That’s Kyle Jordan for you.

“He’s scored three goals so far this season and two of those have been from coming off the bench.

“I want people to get behind Kyle and encourage him to do well.

“He’ll get the opportunity to do well now that he deserves.”

The manager was also happy with debuts by Jamie Jepson and keeper Jason Alexander.

“We needed a gaffer in the middle of the park to lead and that’s what Jamie has done today.

“My goalkeeper has been loud and kicked well. He’s done everything he needed to do so I’m happy with our business.”