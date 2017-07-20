Ollerton form continues with win over Staveley

Ollerton’s fine pre-season form continued with a 1-0 win over visiting NCEL Premier Division side Staveley MW last night.

Since a 7-0 loss to Eastwood Community in the opening friendly, Ollerton have now beaten Harworth Colliery 4-1, drew with Rainworth MW 2-2 and the win over Staveley sees them in good shape going into their final two friendlies versus Newark Flowserve and Collingham.

The first half wasn’t the prettiest affair with neither side really laying a punch on each other.

Ollerton did have the ball in the net through Gavin King but only once the linesman had raised his flag for offside.

Ollerton grew into the game more during the second half and started to put some good moves together with their attacking players, including the ever-dangerous Lewis Bingham, giving the Staveley defence food for thought.

The winning goal came on 78 minutes. Grant Tobin spread the ball out wide to fellow second half substitute Kyle Clarkson, and Clarkson delivered a brilliant ball across the face of goal which arrived at the feet of King, who gratefully accepted the chance to sweep home.

With just over two weeks to go until Ollerton’s opening league fixture against Dronfield Town, the hard work continues and Ollerton’s management and players will be hoping to make the most of the next fortnight as they look to avoid the cursed ‘Second Season Syndrome’ in what is shaping up to be a tough-looking NCEL Division One.