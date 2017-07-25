New additions give Lions extra pace

Heanor Town boss Glen Clarence believes the crop of new additions made to the squad this summer have settled well into their new surroundings.

The Lions have confirmed the signings of several players in the last week as Clarence and his new-look coaching staff prepare the squad for the start of the 2017/18 season.

Heanor Town manager, Glen Clarence.

The campaign begins a week on Friday in the FA Cup, with a home tie against Aylestone Park, before their Midlands Football League Premier Division opener at Worcester City on August 12.

Clarence said: “I think the new lads that we have brought in have adapted well. The average age of our team at the minute is 22. That brings a different dimension to our game; we have a lot of pace and different options in the squad.”

Goalkeeper Jack Tolley has arrived from Loughborough Dynamo, while the midfield has been bolstered by the recruitment of Jordan Lee from Matlock Town, Sam Vickers from Belper United, Jevin Seaton and Reco Fyfe. Full-back Myles Scott has also been drafted in, as has striker Jamie Sleigh from Mickleover RBL.

And there could yet be more, as Clarence targets two experienced campaigners.

“We are still looking to add a couple of senior players and the next two friendlies against Basford and Matlock, who are from two leagues higher, will be a tough test.

“But that will stand us in good stead going into our first game in the FA Cup at home to Aylestone Park on Friday 4th August,” added Clarence, who has been pleased with progress.

The last week has seen a 1-1 draw with a Mansfield Town XI and a 3-2 win over Notts-based team Dunkirk. The Dunkirk match was hastily arranged on Saturday after scheduled opponents Awsworth notified Heanor they couldn’t raise a team.