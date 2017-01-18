Matlock Town knock Chesterfield out of Derbyshire Senior Cup

Matlock Town set up a Derbyshire Senior Cup semi-final tie with holders Alfreton Town after being Chesterfield 4-2.

Both sides played their part in an entertaining contest when the Gladiators deservedly made progress against a Chesterfield line up who were youthful and naive at the back, but threatening when going forward.

Gary Caldwell, appointed as the Spiretites new manager earlier in the day watched from the stand, as Richie Humphreys named five senior players in his line up.

The match got off to a fast and furious start with Marcus Dinanaga heading a Jake Green cross wide before Chesterfield responded as the lively Jake Beasley shot over.

hortly afterwards Phil Barnes was down swiftly to block a Beasley strike with his legs.

But Dinanga’s 21st goal of the season had Town ahead on 10 minutes as he shrugged off Laurence Maguire to shoot low past goalkeeper Dylan Parkin.

Two minutes later Parkin did well to keep out an Adam Yates header and then only an offside flag denied Matlock a second goal just 60 seconds afterwards, a Michael Williams low shot into the corner being ruled out.

A superb tackle by Nico Degirolamo halted the vastly experienced Sylvan Ebanks-Blake but Rai Simons pounced on a wayward Matlock pass to run on and shoot clinically past Barnes for a 21st minute equaliser.

A mix up in the Chesterfield defence nearly let in Williams whose well struck shot was brilliantly turned aside by Parkin, but when Chesterfield conceded a 35th minute free kick out on the right, Marc Newsham rose to flick a fine header out of the reach of Parkin to restore the hosts’ advantage.

Maguire’s uncertain night saw him booked for a reckless challenge on Dinanga that on another day could have seen the Spireites reduced to ten men.

Ted Cribley was proving to be a major problem for Joe Rowley. He was beaten time and again by Matlock’s skilful winger who stretched the non leaguers’ lead on 57 minutes, cutting in from the left and firing firmly just inside Parkin’s right hand post.

Newsham missed a sitter two minutes later, miskicking with the goal at his mercy before the ball was scrambled clear before Matlock withdrew both Newsham and Dinanga in place of Anthony Dwyer and Cameron Johnson with Morrison replacing Beasley for the Spireites.

Good play by Williams who fed Jake Green ended with the latter’s shot being deflected on to a post and rebounding to safety, but Chesterfield still looked a threat going forward, Ebanks -Blake forcing Barnes into a fine save with twenty minutes remaining.

Dwyer’s deflected shot put clear daylight between the sides three minutes later, but the three goal cushion was soon reduced to two again as Ebanks-Blake capitalised on slack home defending to shoot past Barnes in the 78th minute.

There ended the scoring with Matlock having to defend stoutly in the final stages, Ebanks-Blake coming closest for the visitors with a shot screwd wide in stoppage time.

MATLOCK TOWN: 1 Phil Barnes 2 Kevin Grocott 3 Jake Green 4 Alex Pursehouse 5 Nico Degirolamo (14 Dwayne Wiley 46) 6 Adam Yates 7 Jamie Yates 8 Michael Williams 9 Marc Newsham (17 Cameron Johnson 62) 10 Marcus Dinanga (16 Anthony Dwyer 62) 11 Ted Cribley Subs not used: 12 Joe Doyle-Charles 15 Liam Marsden

CHESTERFIELD: 1 Dylan Parkin 2 Joe Rowley 3 Derek Daly 4 Dylan Hand 5 Laurence Maguire 6 Connor Domaio 7 Rai Simons 8 Angel Martinez 9 Jake Beasley (14 Curtis Morrison 64) 10 Sylvan Ebanks-Blake 11 Reece Mitchell

REFEREE: Richard Eley (Derby).

ATTENDANCE: 428.

BEST GLADIATOR: Ted Cribley.

BEST SPIREITE: Connor Domaio.