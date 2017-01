A late goal and a red card hit Matlock Town’s Northern Premier League play-off hopes as they were beaten 2-1 by visitors Workington — a second successive home defeat.

Matlock took an early lead, but were then second best against a slick visiting outfit who desevedly equalised four minutes before half-time and scored an 88th minute winner.

The home side hit the post, United Kingdom, 21st January 2017. Photo by Glenn Ashley.

The visitors capitalised on the dismissal of Joe Doyle-Charles 10 minutes from time.