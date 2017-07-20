Keeper Elliott becomes Alfreton’s 16th summer signing

Alfreton Town have signed goalkeeper Chris Elliott from Harrogate Town - their 16th signing of the summer.

He has signed a one-year deal with the Reds and is expected to be the last player new boss John McDermott adds to his squad.

Elliott came through the Bradford City academy and gained his first professional deal in 2010. He then had spells with Harrogate Railway and Harrogate Town in 2011.

A venture to Scandinavia followed with a two year spell with Swedish side IFK Holmsund from 2011-2013, this was followed by a switch to Boden BK for the 2014/15 campaign. A third spell followed at Harrogate Town for the 2015/16 season before Elliot returned once more last season in February 2017.

McDermott said: “I know Chris well from my time at Harrogate; he came in then as a number two and pushed himself for the number one spot which he took.

“He’s a very experienced lad, very agile, has excellent fitness and is a great natural shot-stopper. He likes to dominate his box, his distribution is excellent and his kicking has really impressed me.

“We now have two keepers with Mason Springthorpe signing a few weeks back; we have competition all over the park now and excellent depth.

“Chris has great self-belief and if he makes a mistake he’ll forget about it very quickly. I’m delighted, we look very strong.”

Alfreton are next in action on Saturday when they host Premier League side Burnley at the Impact Arena on Saturday, followed by the visit of Notts County on Tuesday night.