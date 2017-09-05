Heanor hoping fans can help them over Holbrook hurdle in Vase

Heanor Town are calling on fans to turn out in their numbers on Saturday and help them get their FA Vase campaign off to a winning start.

Despite seeing their five-game winning run halted by AFC Wulfrunians, Heanor are confident they can overcome visiting Holbrook Sports in this weekend’s first qualifying round tie.

Boss Glenn Clarence said: “We obviously want to do as well as possible in the Vase.

“We have been to watch Holbrook and know a few of their players.

“Our young lads are giving everything and they are talented local lads.

“Seeing Ilkeston in the league below us getting consistently over 600, it would be great to try and get a few more fans through the gate which would give us that bit extra.”

Heanor could have gone clear at the top of the Midlands Football League Premier Division on Saturday but were beaten 2-1 at AFC Wulfrunians.

The result left them equal on points with the top two but in third place on goal difference.

Backed by a noisy following, Heanor started well at the Castlecroft Stadium and the sides were locked at 0-0 at the break.

But, after Heanor had struck the home bar on the restart, it was the home side who took a 58th minute lead through Nicky Turton.

A double Heanor substitution saw Jordan Lee enter the action and he netted an equaliser on 71 minutes.

Lee then forced a good save from the home keeper before Wulfrunians went down the other end and snatched it with a 78th minute Craig Gregg goal.

Clarence said: “We had a few players missing and Wulfrunians had brought a few players in from Lye Town.

“I was really impressed with their front two and they caused us problems all game.

“We were probably unlucky to not get a point.

“The young lads have been fantastic up to now and have proved a few people wrong.

“Their heads were down afterwards, but it’s important now to have a good week of training and prepare for the visit of Holbrook Sports in the Vase.”

Vase opponents Holbrook ply their trade at a level below Heanor, but have won three of their four away games this season, sit fifth in the East Midlands Counties League table and romped to a 5-0 success at West Bridgford last Friday.