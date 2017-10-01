First away win of season for Town

The first meeting between Dronfield Town and FC Bolsover in the Northern Counties East League ended in a 2-0 victory for Dronfield.

Their first away success of the season extended their winning run to three matches.

Dronfield, who looked good down the left wing, took the lead in the 13th minute as Ryan Baxter headed in at the far post after Anthony Holmes’ lob came back off the cross bar.

The visitors continued to create chances and extended their lead on 35 minutes with a goal from the impressive Holmes, whose right-footed strike gave the keeper no chance.

As eighth-placed Bolsover tried to fight back Town defended well.

Bolsover started the second period strongly, but suffered a setback when former Town player Ross Murcott was dismissed.

Town had chances to extend their lead but setttled for a 2-0 win to move up to 17th. It was their fourth win of the season from 12 matches.

Last night (Wednesday) Dronfield were due to host another high-flying team, fourth-placed Grimsby Borough.