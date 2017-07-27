Defender and striker would complete Nailers squad - Danylyk

Anthony Danylyk believes the additions of another defender and another striker would complete Belper Town’s squad for the forthcoming campaign.

The Nailers have added to their ranks this week with the capture of central defender Kallum Keane and central midfielder Josh Barr-Rostron, while Sam Birks and Joe Hunt have committed to the club for the 2017/18 season.

And, while 25-year-old Keane can count Derby County, Alfreton Town and Eastwood Town as his former clubs, Danylyk still wants more experience in the squad for the rigours of Evo-Stik League South Division football.

“We’re pretty much there now,” said Danylyk. “I think there’s still four games to go. There are lads who we’ve not decided on but we’re pretty much there with the squad. There’s probably a couple of places up for grabs now.

“Whether that will be filled by the lads who are on trial at the minute or whether we need to bring just a couple. I think we possibly need another centre-half and a centre-forward at the club. That would complete the squad.”

Keane had been on trial with the Nailers throughout pre-season and has fitted in well, said Danylyk.

“He’s experienced at this level and exactly what we’re looking for. We’ve got a relatively young squad so we’re looking to add some more experience.

“Kallum’s not that old really in terms of age but he’s got years under his belt from playing in the leagues with various teams. He’s got good pedigree and he’s a good lad as well,” said Danylyk.

While 20-year-old Barr-Rostron had previously had a loan spell with the club in 2015 while at Lincoln City. He moved to Boston United at the beginning of last season.

“He’s got really good energy about him and really good quality. He’ll be a really good addition to the squad I think. He adds competition to places, which is always good,” said Danylyk, who was pleased to see striker Birks and defender Hunt sign up.

“All the under-21s have signed forms with the first team,” he said. “Joe and Sam have been around all pre-season. There have been others as well. Laurence Constable, Mark Rathbone and others will all have a part to play.

“They’re really good players. They’re young lads so they’ll gain experiences as the season goes on. They’re perhaps not ready to play week in week out for the first team but we can see their potential and bags of it.

“We’ve got players in house. The under-21s are all in good hands from what we’ve seen at the minute. We’ll be keeping an eye on the young players to see if any of them are ready to come through and be around the first team.”

On the pitch, Belper drew 1-1 with Evo-Stik Premier opponents Rushall Olympic midweek before edging a game 2-1 at Kirby Muxlow FC of the United Counties League Premier Division.

They continued their season’s preparation with a visit to South Normanton on Tuesday night and are at home to Mickleover Sports on Saturday (August 29th).

“We’ll look to give some of the lads a run out who have not played so much then I think Saturday it will be time to then make decisions and go with a squad that we think will take us forward,” added Danylyk. “We’ll hopefully be in a position on Saturday to know roughly where we’re at and what we want to go with.”