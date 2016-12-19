Clay hits four in Town’s goal spree

There was no need for a late fightback from Clay Cross Town on Saturday after an 8-0 win over Askern FC.

The previous week the Millers, second in the Central Midlands League North Division, had struck three late goals to complete an unlikely recovery against third-placed Harworth Colliery and triumph 4-3.

But at the weekend they recorded an emphatic victory to ensure they will enter the new year heading those chasing leaders FC Bolsover.

Lee Clay was the star with four goals as Town notched their 12th league win of the season so far.

Ant Lynam also hit a hat-trick in the second half, including two headers.

The victory left the Millers 11 points behind the table-toppers, but with two games in hand.

Clay Cross are four points clear of third-placed Appleby Frodingham.

Remarkably, they have yet to draw a match this season with five defeats from their 17 league matches

Clay opened the scoring in the 12th minute with a header, climbing high above the visiting defenders.

He added his second a minute later with a powerful half-volley.

That set the trend for a dominant afternoon for the hosts as they took their league goal tally for the season to 55.

Callum Lytham added to their advantage when he floated a shot over the Askern keeper, Tony Sykes, on the half-hour to make it 3-0.

The contest was effectively over when Clay completed his hat-trick just before the half-time whistle.

Askern had an opportunity to get back into the match when they were awarded a penalty.

However, visiting captain Alex Rennie screwed his shot wide of Clay Cross keeper Charlie Clayton to add to the visitors’ misery.

Two headed goals from Lynam made it 6-0 on the hour mark as the Millers marched on.

The unstoppable Clay made it seven before the final goal of the game came from the boot of Lynam in the 90th minute.

Lynam fired past Sykes to complete the rout.

The Millers, like most of the Central Midlands League, have a break from action over the festive period.

They will return to action on 7 thJanuary when they host third-from-bottom Thorne Colliery at Mill Lane.

Kick-off is at 3pm.