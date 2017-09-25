Clay hat-trick earns key win for unbeaten Millers

A hat-trick by Lee Clay proved decisive when Clay Cross Town met Harworth Colliery in a key clash between two sides with 100 per cent records so far this term.

Clay’s treble helped the Millers win 3-2 and move up to second place in the Central Midlands League, North Division table as one of three sides just one point behind leaders Retford.

For most of the first period, the sides cancelled each other out. But Clay went close with a close-range header that was parried by home ‘keeper Richard Watson, and he broke the deadlock on the stroke of half-time when another header was again saved but rebounded back off the striker’s legs and inside a post.

Harworth levelled early in the second half when Lewis Francis took full advantage of defender Tom Goodwin’s unfortunate slip to fire home. But Clay Cross stormed back and two more goals fromn the free-scoring Clay put them 3-1 up with 17 minutes remaining.

The hosts did cut the deficit with a penalty three minutes from the end, given away by Ant Lynam’s last-ditch challenge and converted by their top scorer, Lee Holmes. But despite a nervy finale, the Millers held on and now look forward to a home match against AFC Bentley at Mill Lane this coming Saturday (kick-off 3 pm).