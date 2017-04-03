Clay Cross Town are back on top after rare slip-up by FC Bolsover

It’s all change in the thrilling duel for the title at the top of the Central Midlands League after a rare defeat for leaders FC Bolsover.

Bolsover slipped up 2-1 at home to third-placed AFC Bentley, enabling Clay Cross Town to take over at the top of the North Division by two points after a 3-0 win at home to Dronfield Town Reserves.

Both sides have only four matches to play, including the crunch clash on Wednesday, April 26 when they take on each other in what could yet be a title decider. Mind you, Bentley’s victory means they are not out of the equation yet either. They do trail top spot by seven points but they have a game in hand.

At Bolsover, they avenged a heavy defeat at the hands of the same opponents earlier in the season and extended their unbeaten run to 16 matches. Jack Varley and Josh Dodd were their goalscorers, while Josh Thomas scored for the hosts, who tasted defeat in the league for only the third time all season.

Meanwhile Clay Cross had no easy task in overcoming dogged Dronfield, who defended strongly and played some good passing football. Not until just before the hour was the deadlock broken, thanks to a fine glancing header from Lee Clay.

The second goal, which relieved the Millers’ tension, came in the 75th minute from the head of Callum Lytham after a slick move, but the best was reserved for last as substitute Aiden Ordidge unleashed a ferocious strike.

Next on the agenda for the top two are a trip to Phoenix on Saturday for Clay Cross and a home game against Newark Town for Bolsover next Wednesday night.