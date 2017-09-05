Clay Cross tame Lions to tune up for big FA Vase tie

Convincing Clay Cross Town maintained their 100 per cent start to the new season to tune up for this Saturday’s big match in the Buildbase FA Vase.

The Millers made it three wins out of three in the North Division of the Central Midlands League by taming struggling Welbeck Lions 5-1.

Now they expect a much sterner test when they visit South Division title-challengers, and one-time FA Trophy finalists, Hucknall Town, in the opening round of the Vase.

Lions arrived at Coupe Lane with no fewer than six ex-Clay Cross players in their line-up, including goalkeeper Matt Bradwell, who produced an outstanding performance.

But it was soon business as usual for the hosts when Lee Clay headed them into the lead on 23 minutes, and only the bravery and acrobatics of Bradwell prevented a hatful of more goals before the break.

Clay Cross finally doubled their lead on the hour when Nathan Jessop slotted home a penalty, and he should have repeated the dose moments later, only for Bradwell to turn his kick round a post.

Jordan Hendley struck twice in eight minutes to make it 4-0, and Lions’ well-drilled defence was beaten again five minutes from the end, this time by substitute Defonte Williams.

Lions bagged a late consolation thanks to a spot-kick from another ex-Miller, Danny Hartshorn.