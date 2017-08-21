Clay Cross still unbeaten after eight-goal thriller

An end-to-end thriller at home to Retford resulted in a 5-3 win for Clay Cross Town that maintained their unbeaten start to the new Central Midlands League, North Division season.

The action came thick and fast, with the first goal as early as the sixth minute when Adam Scott fired Retford in front. It was soon cancelled out when Nathan Jessop’s ferocious strike cannoned in off the underside of the bar, and by the 27th minute, Clay Cross were ahead for the first time when Aidan McTighe struck.

The free-flowing nature of the game continued as Sam Clarke hauled the visitors level moments later. But the Millers went into the break 3-2 up as captain Joel Holland produced an excellent solo effort, and they gave themselves some breathing space at last when adding another goal on the hour after Jessop was judged to have been tripped and Ant Lynam stepped up to convert the resultant penalty, albeit at the second attempt after ‘keeper Jamie Housley had saved his first shot.

Retford continued to throw everything they’d got at the game and were rewarded on 66 with Scott’s second goal, which set up an anxious finale for Clay Cross, who were twice saved by the woodwork before McTighe scored on the break five minutes from time to seal the points.