Clay Cross United is hosting a fundraising event in aid of Ashgate Hospice, Chesterfield, and the EDS charity.

The Fantastic Football Fundraiser Funday will feature an adult football tournament — teams of eight cost £48 —and a junior tournament — teams of 14 cost £40.

The event will take place at Tupton Rugby Club on Sunday, 2nd July.

It will be followed by a get-together at Tupton Village Hall.

There will be a sporting memorabilia auction, village stalls and bouncy castles.