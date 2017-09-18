Clay Cross get revenge after dramatic last day

They say that revenge is sweet and it came no sweeter than on Saturday when Clay Cross Town played host to Collingham FC at Mill Lane.

It was the Newark based outfit that had dramatically ended the Millers’ promotion hopes with virtually the last kick of last season.

However there was some comfort to be had at the weekend when the Millers ran out 3-1 winners and extended their 100 per cent start to the Central Midlands North Division campaign.

The Millers opening goal came from the head of Callum Featherstone on 16 minutes when he outwitted the visiting defenders and past Ellis Spencer in goal.

A Lee Clay effort that should have extended their lead on 28 minutes was deemed to be offside despite his clever run from behind a defender. It was only two minutes later though that Ant Lynam made amends when he took the responsibility for a free-kick some 25 yards out and fired it into the bottom corner.

The visitors were temporarily stunned by the Millers free-attacking play and within a minute a 35-yard scorcher from Callum Featherstone made it 3-0.

In the second half Collingham made the best of their resources and restricted any further scoring from the Clay Cross forwards and with it created a few openings of their own that goalkeeper, Danny Hartshorn was equal to.

With just two-minutes remaining Hartshorn’s goal was finally breached when Ryan Rushen hit an excellent strike for the visitors but Clay Cross remained unbeaten and moved to fourth place with games in hand of the leaders.