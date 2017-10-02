Britannia rule the waves in Sunday League

Another barnstorming performance by leaders FC Britannia underlined why they are red-hot favourites to take the First Division title in the NAPIT Chesterfield and District Sunday League.

Britannia trounced FC Brimington 10-2 in a rout led by Billy Page, who scored a hat-trick. Three players, Jez Mitchell, Alex Hewitt and Callum Lytham, scored twice as Britannia made it five wins from five so far this term to maintain a six-point advantage at the top.

Hepthorne Lane stay second after a 5-1 success away to Creswell Black Diamond, where their men on target were Carl Mawbey (2), Jordan Lemon, Dave Chambers and Kirk Hallam. The top flight’s other match resulted in a 3-1 victory for Doe Lea at New Inn Newton thanks to strikes from Adam Plant (2) and Carl Featherstone.

The only match in Division Three yielded a comfortable 7-2 victory for Bolsover Town at home to Creswell Black Diamond Reserves. Danny Harper, Luke Knightley and Liam Richardson all hit braces.

Two games in the Fourth Division both ended up in 5-3 wins. Top-of-the-table Bridge Inn beat Chesterfield Rangers, while second-placed Spartans defeated Brimington United II with goals from Sean Byrne, Jamie Cowley, Jordan Dixon, Liam Redfearn and Tim Garfoot.

Clay Cross United shot to the top of Division Five after a 6-0 licking of Hasland Community, while Nags Head Allstars shared 12 goals in a 7-5 win over Donkey Derby in Division Six, with Liam Edge netting a hat-trick.

As well as league games, there were several ties in the Derbyshire county cups, with the pick being a local derby between league rivals, Renishaw Miners Welfare, of Division Two, and Renishaw Rangers, of Division One, in the senior competition. Not even extra-time could separate them as they drew 1-1, but the underdog hosts won a penalty shootout 5-4 after having Luke Hatcroft sent off.

In the junior cup, Third Division Butchers Arms also caused an upset by defeating Second Division Clowne Wanderers Reserves 2-1 thanks to a double from Ryan Hargreaves.